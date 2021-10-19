Janette Manrara talks 'people worth keeping around' in post - and Strictly friends react

It Take Two star Janette Manrara has shared a useful saying about life – and received plenty of support from her friends from the world of Strictly.

The former dancing pro, who now presents It Takes Two, shared a saying which read: "Notice the people who celebrate your achievements, wish you a happy birthday, get excited about your goals and encourage you to do better without losing your sense of self. Those are the people worth keeping around."

Her friends at Strictly were quick to respond, with the likes of Nancy Xu, Pixie Lott and Doctor Ranj all responding with love hearts or hands raised emojis. Her fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "Well said inspirational lady," while another added: "So so true."

Janette has been hugely busy with her new gig on It Takes Two, but recently revealed that she was missing some of her family members as a result. She posted a picture showing her beloved grandparents sitting together, cuddling up and smiling for the camera. She explained: "Missing home and missing moments like this.

Janette shared a poignant post

"My grandparents are celebrating their birthday. When people see the glitz and glam that comes w/ what I do… yes, it is a 'fab-u-lous' career and I am forever grateful for all of my success and wonderful opportunities…. But it does not come w/o sacrifice.

She concluded "Being away from my family will be something that I NEVER will get used to. Grateful to at least have the technology to see them, chat w/ them, and still find ways to be a part of their lives."

