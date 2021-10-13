Janette Manrara reveals surprise friendship with Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant The It Takes Two presenter gushed over Sara Davies on her Instagram Stories

Janette Manrara has revealed her new friendship with Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sara Davies, and we love that the pair are such close pals! Sara originally shared a post of the pair smiling at dinner, writing: "We spent the whole night gossiping and the lads never got a word in edgeways!"

Janette reshared the snap to her Instagram Stories, and wrote a lovely message about the Dragons Den star, which read: "Every now and then someone comes into your life that breathes joy, kindess and new inspiration! Sara is all of the above! Truly inspired by her!

WATCH: Janette helped to choreograph the amazing routine

"(And we have so much fun chatting away about all kinds of things! Haha! Grateful to spend a little bit of quality time with her amongst her VERY BUSY schedule."

Janette has been loving her new role on It Takes Two, and also helped choreograph the In the Heights professional routine for Movies Week of Strictly – so it sounds like she is have a pretty busy time too!

Janette praised Sara, who is currently competing on Strictly

Posting about the experience, she wrote: “It was such an INCREDIBLE experience to be a part of the creative/choreography process w/ @tommythefranzen & @lizzie.gough for this professionals group number! Being #Latina, listening to this music, celebrating #InTheHeightsMovie, and most importantly being back w/ my amazing professionals family... dream come true!!!!

"Thank you for having me back @bbcstrictly! It was an honour.” She added a prayer hands emoji to the sweet message.

The star also recently partied with Ashley Roberts

Katya Jones was among those who replied to her full of praise for the routine, writing: “What a joy to dance it was!!! Thank you.” Fellow choreographer Tommy Franzen added: “It was great collaborating with you! It was so much fun!”

