The Long Call: everything you need to know about the new ITV drama Are you going to be watching the new series?

ITV’s new detective crime drama The Long Call starts on Monday night and will air for four consecutive nights - and we can’t wait!

The series, which stars Ben Aldridge, is a gripping four-part event drama inspired by a novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves, creator of the Vera and Shetland series.

WATCH: The trailer for ITV's new drama The Long Call

What is the series about?

The new detective drama follows DI Matthew Venn as he investigates a murder while coming to terms with painful events in his own past. The detective returns with his husband to a small community in North Devon, a place that he left 20 years ago after being rejected by his family. His old church have also turned their back on him, which complicates things when he returns to attend his father’s funeral.

Who is in the cast?

Detective Inspector Matthew Venn is played by Ben Aldridge (Our Girl) and his husband, Jonathan, is played by Declan Bennett.

Ben and Declan play Matthew and Jonathan

They will be joined by Juliet Stevenson (One of Us) who will play Matthew Venn’s mother, Dorothy, and Martin Shaw (Inspector George Gently) as spiritual Brethren leader Dennis.

Anita Dobson, Neil Morrissey, Pearl Mackie, Dylan Edwards, Sarah Gordy, Amit Shah and Alan Williams also star in the series.

Speaking about his role in an official statement, Ben said: "I’m delighted to be playing Matthew Venn, a brilliantly unorthodox detective who audiences will see solving a gripping and intricate case, whilst simultaneously surmounting a deeper, more personal mystery within himself.

Ben and Pearl play DI Matthew and DC Jen

"It’s a poignant and complex journey of self-discovery and sexual and religious identity, which navigates the tension between pride and shame, and I feel privileged to be bringing it to ITV viewers in The Long Call."

Where was The Long Call filmed?

The new ITV series was filmed in Bristol, Ilfracombe Harbour and the North Devon coast.

