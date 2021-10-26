The Long Call: viewers are all saying the same thing about the new drama Are you enjoying the new series?

ITV’s brand-new detective drama The Long Call started on Monday night and viewers of the show are all saying the same thing about the first episode.

The show has been a hit with viewers who are praising the writing, cast and representation, with the main character, DI Matthew Venn, being a gay married man.

WATCH: The trailer for ITV's new detective drama The Long Call

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "I thought #TheLongCall was terrific. Cracking story, excellent cast & it looks stunning. Plus a primetime gay detective and his husband played by two out gay actors. This representation is important," while another added: "Thanks @AnnCleeves, a man in the positive lead role and happy marriage that’s also gay."

A third viewer tweeted: "I enjoyed the first episode of #TheLongCall tonight its interesting cant wait till the next episode tomorrow night. And for the main character DI Venn to be gay, that’s some good representation and Pearl Mackie is great in this too."

Fans of the show were also quick to praise the gripping storyline and are looking forward to the second instalment on Tuesday night. One person wrote: "What a great first episode of #TheLongCall. There is a lot of sinister bubbling away there. It has been cast so well. Matthew and husband are perfect. And I'm very pleased it is being shown over four nights. Another hit for Mrs Cleeves," while another added: "Wasn't #TheLongCall good? Fab location, plot & cast. So glad it's on tomorrow & haven't got to wait a week."

Viewers praised the first episode of the series

Many other fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new drama. One person wrote: "I thought #TheLongCall was really good. Interesting characters, a set of different plot lines that keep your interest going and a murder to solve," while another added: "We really enjoyed the first helping of #TheLongCall @AnnCleeves, great story, scenery, and stars!"

For those who have yet to see the first episode, the new detective crime drama is a four-part event that will run for four consecutive nights from Monday to Thursday. The ITV series follows DI Matthew Venn as he investigates a murder while coming to terms with painful events in his own past.

