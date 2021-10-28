Shetland: viewers left stunned after second episode

The second episode of the hit drama Shetland aired on BBC One on Wednesday night and fans of the show have been left stunned by the gripping plotline and exceptional acting performances.

MORE: Shetland: Everything you need to know about season six - including who is in the cast

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the compelling storyline which leaves no room for speculation. One person tweeted: "Fantastic so far, and I have no idea where it’s going," while another added: "Well, the plot thickens! No idea who's responsible. Great storyline."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Douglas Henshall teases major downfall of character in upcoming episode

A third person wrote: "Two episodes into the new series of #Shetland - and I think it's a fairly safe move by the BBC to commission at least 23 more series," while another added: "#Shetland BBC1 as brilliant as always. Complex plot, twists and turns and sublime scenery."

Many people were quick to comment on the excellent acting performances in the show, citing Douglas Henshall as a standout star. One person wrote: "I watch a fair few detective series on tv but I’m pretty sure Jimmy Perez tops them all. The sensitivity and empathy he has is just wonderful," while another added: "Another cracking #shetland episode again tonight. @djhenshall on form as always."

MORE: 11 things I am worried will happen in Happy Valley season three

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall teases major downfall of character in upcoming episode

A third person wrote: "#Shetland. The portrayal of Jimmy's grief by @djhenshall is just stunning, beautiful, subtle, gritty and raw."

Douglas stars as DI Jimmy Perez

Viewers were also struck by the onscreen friendship between Jimmy and Duncan, played by Douglas and Mark Bonnar. One person tweeted: "The thing I love most about #shetland isn’t the scenery or the drama….it’s the relationship between Jimmy and Duncan, portrayed so beautifully by @djhenshal and @mark_bonnar. A true bromance."

Loyal fans of the show, who have been waiting for over two and a half years for the new series, expressed relief at its long-awaited return. One person wrote: "Catching up with #Shetland, absolutely love it being back on our screens. @djhenshall and crew thank you for some complete time to just forget and get drawn in. Very much needed," while another commented: "#Shetland. It's so good to see the team again, not to mention the stunning scenery."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.