It Takes Two star Janette Manrara shares cryptic post ahead of show

It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara has posted a cryptic message on social media ahead of the show on Wednesday night.

Taking to Instagram, Janette shared a quote by self-help guru Vex King which reads: "Don’t destroy your future by trying to teach people a lesson that the universe is already going to give them."

The presenter was met with praise from fans in the comments. One person wrote: "Now, this is right on point for today. Thank you very much Janette," while another added: "Love this!"

Dragons Den star Sara Davies was among those responding to Janette’s post in the comments. She wrote: "I love this!"

Author and self-help guru Vex King had posted the same quote on his own Instagram page on Wednesday morning, captioning it: "The moment we try to interfere with someone else’s path by identifying ourselves as karmic law, we place a burden on our future. Even if you feel that vengeance is justified, you cannot avoid the Universal law," to which Janette responded "Amen" in the comments.

This isn’t the first time Janette has used her Instagram page to share meaningful messages. Just three days ago she posted the following quote by poet and meditator Yung Pueblo: "One of the biggest joys in life is activated by friends you connect with on an undeniably deep level. There is a special energy between you that you both find rejuvenating. Their presence functions like a clear light in your life that helps you remember what is actually important."

Janette posted a cryptic message to Instagram

The cryptic post comes just a day after Janette shared her hair transformation to Instagram. Posting an image of herself without her long locks, Janette captioned: "Short hair…. Don’t care. Thanks @lucajoneshair & @kitchhair for my new winter bob!"

Many fans took to the comments to compliment her new look. One person wrote: "Love it! I want to cut my hair off now!" While another added: "Stunning!!!"

Janette shared her new look on Instagram

Strictly pros Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova were also among those admiring Janette’s hairdo. Dianne wrote: "Love it," while Nadiya added: "What a beauty."

