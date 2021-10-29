Locke and Key: will there be a third season? The series follows three siblings who live in a house ran by magical keys

Locke and Key has been one of the top trending shows on Netflix since premiering in October, and fans have been loving the adventures of Tyler, Kinsey and Bode throughout season two… but will the series be back for another round? We have the answers…

Luckily for fans of the show, the answer is a resounding yes! Fortunately, Netflix greenlit season three ahead of season two airing as part of a deal with the co-showrunner, Meredith Averill. At the time, the VP of Overall Deals for Netflix, Brian Wright, said: "Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in Locke and Key and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season.

"I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling."

Fellow showrunner Carlton Cuse also opened up about season three, saying: "We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season three, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix."

The show will be coming back for season three

Fans have been reacting to the latest series on Twitter, with many growing frustrated at the three siblings for a series of resounding mistakes they make on the show. One fan wrote: "Me after watching Season two, episode seven of Locke and Key. Why are these kids so dumb and useless??" Another added: "All these kids are dumb. Getting keys stolen left and right. Keeper of the keys, my foot."

The series follows a trio of siblings

So what is the show about? The synopsis reads: "After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them."

