Are the stars of Netflix's You Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold dating in real life? The internet is convinced that the actors who portray Love and Theo are in a relationship...

Netflix viewers have been loving the third season of thriller series You and now the internet is convinced that the actors who portray Love and Theo are in a relationship away from the cameras. Here's why...

In the series, Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn who, along with her husband and newborn son has relocated from LA to the Californian suburb of Madre Linda, while newcomer Dylan Arnold stars as her 19-year-old neighbour, Theo.

WATCH: Have you watched all of season three of You?

While neither Victoria nor Dylan have confirmed the rumours, according to gossip site Journal, the pair have become an item since filming for season three of You wrapped - and if their on-screen chemistry is anything to go off, we're hardly surprised!

Meanwhile, amidst all the excitement surrounding their love lives, fans of You have been expressing their surprise at discovering that Dylan is, in fact, older than Victoria in real life, despite his character on the show being significantly younger.

The Haunting of Bly Manor actress is 26, whereas Dylan, also known for his roles in the new Halloween films and After, is one year older at 27-years-old.

Taking to Twitter, one shocked fan wrote: "I can't get over the fact that Theo's actor is one year older than Love's Victoria Pedretti They totally seem 20 and 28 or so, they are so well portrayed!"

Another added: "Nah what's spinning me is that Dylan Arnold's older than Victoria Pedretti but on the show they have, what, like a ten year age gap the other way?" while a third wrote said of the potential new couple: "Absolutely thrilled to find out Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold are dating. Ugh what a hot couple."

Dylan Arnold is actually older than Victoria Pedretti at 27 years old

The rumours of the new romance comes just weeks after the release of the long-awaited third season of the Netflix hit, which stars Penn Badgley in the lead role of serial killer Joe Goldberg.

Fans will also be pleased to hear that the show had been renewed for a fourth season. Confirming the exciting news, on October 13, the day before season three was released, the official Netflix Twitter account announced: "Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon."

Showrunner Sarah Gamble has opened up about what to expect from season four and warning, plenty of spoilers ahead! She told Collider: "I feel like season three is a season of a huge amount of just loss and tragedy for him. And we leave him having lost or felt like he had to let go of everything he cared about, really."

