Maid star Margaret Qualley reveals close bond with on-screen daughter in adorable new video

Maid has been a hit with viewers since its release on Netflix at the beginning of October, and Margaret Qualley's portrayal of single mother Alex has received rave reviews.

What's more, her close bond with her on-screen daughter Maddy, played by child actress Rylea Nevaeh Whittlet, has continued since the show wrapped up.

Margaret keeps in regular contact with Ryleah, and shared a heartwarming video that the little girl had sent her, where she was seen singing Tad Pools and Bays, the song Margaret sang to her on set.

At the end of the clip, Rylea blew a kiss to the camera. The actress shared the cute footage, alongside the caption: "TAD POOLS AND BAYS.

"My mom sang this to me when I was little so I sang it to Reilly (Maddy) on set when she was supposed to be sleeping. The little angel would send me a bedtime video every night. I got real lucky! Needless to say, the Reilly remix is gold. MAID."

Maid star Margaret Qualley shared a sweet video with her young co-star

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable bond between the pair, with one simply writing: "Sobbing," while another wrote: "This is so, so sweet." A third added: "This is so wholesome, I'm going to cry."

Fans are hoping that a second series will follow on from the success of the program, which follows the story of single mom Alex who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet for her and her young daughter Maddy, after escaping an abusive relationship.

The show also stars Margaret's famous mom, Andie MacDowell, who plays Alex's mom, Paula, in the show.

Margaret Qualley with her adorable on-screen daughter

Opening up to Collider.com, Margaret admitted she was in "awe" of her mum's career, which was heightened while on set together.

"It was my idea. I was so excited about it," she began. "She wanted to do it and she came up to Canada, and it was a real dream getting to work with her. It was one of the more surreal experiences of my life.

"Across the board, there's the comfort of having your mom in the same place when you're in the middle of a pandemic and you're away from home for nine months."

Margaret and her famous mom Andie MacDowell

She continued: "Then there's my mom's whole body of work, which I'm complete awe of and couldn't look up to her more, and then there's this thing where you walk into the room and your mom is playing your mom and that definitely shifts the situation. It's the biggest cheat I've ever managed to pull off."

