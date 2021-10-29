Inside Job: will there be a season two of Netflix show? Will we be returning to Cognito Inc?

Netflix's first in-house adult animation Inside Job has been a huge hit with viewers, but will we be seeing a second series of Cognito Inc? Fortunately, we have some answers…

The streaming platform has a deal with the show's creator, Shion Takeuchi, which includes Inside Job, and as such have already ordered 20 episodes of the series. Since season one consisted of ten episodes, fans can be reassured that there will be another ten episodes headed their way in due course. However, Netflix has yet to officially confirmed a second season, so watch this space!

Viewers have been loving season one, with many taking to Twitter to discuss the episodes. One person wrote: "I don’t know what y’all are up to but I highly recommend watching Inside Job on Netflix," while another added: "Just finished season one of #InsideJob and I loved every single episode.

"Reagan Ridley is such a well written lead in this Sci-Fi comedy whose character actually gets some development over the season. Witty jokes, funny supporting cast and great voice acting make this a must see!"

For those who have yet to watch the series, the official synopsis reads: "Inside Job is… about the shadow government - and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies.

"From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible co-workers, and finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about."

