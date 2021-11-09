Is Love Hard starring Nina Dobrev worth the watch? The new Netflix movie has generated plenty of talk online

Netflix is certainly not scrimping when it comes to Christmas content right now. As well as Elizabeth Hurley's new movie, the streaming giant has also released Love Hard, a festive film with a brilliant message.

The new movie also sees The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev lead the cast – but is the film worth watching? Read on to find out all you need to know about Love Hard and whether you should add it to your watch list.

WATCH: Netflix's new movie, Love Hard is out now - see the trailer

What is Netflix's Love Hard about?

Love Hard tells the story of Natalie Bauer, a dating and relationship columnist based in LA who falls in love with a man named Josh on a dating app. But after taking a trip to his hometown on the east coast for the holidays, she soon discovers that Josh is not who he said he was.

Natalie realises she's been catfished by Josh, but after he promises to set her up with her actual crush from the app, she agrees to pretend to be Josh's girlfriend for the Christmas season. Sounds good, right?

Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Shum Jr. in Love Hard

Who stars in Netflix's Love Hard?

As mentioned, Nina Dobrev, known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries and Degrassi: The Next Generation, plays writer Natalie, who ends up getting the shock of her life after meeting Josh.

The nerdy but loveable Josh is played by Silicon Valley's Jimmy O. Yang, meanwhile, Natalie's love-interest, Tag Abbott, is played by Darren Barnet, who is perhaps best known for his role in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Glee star Harry Shum Jr. also appears.

Have you watched the Netflix film yet?

What are viewers saying about Netflix's Love Hard?

Thanks to the great cast and intriguing plot, Love Hard has received high praise online and has been sitting comfortably in the top ten trending shows and films on Netflix – so it's definitely worth a watch to see what all the fuss is about.

Plenty of viewers have been tweeting their love for the film and Nina's acting. One person wrote: "1) soooo entertaining 2) so heartwarming 3) so funny AND 4) a real message for all of us. Also @ninadobrev is hilarious. We need her in more comedies."

Another said: "I watched it today and loved it – feel good without being too sickly sweet. Great work by all the cast and crew. And I’m just a little bit in love with Jimmy O. Yang now (who wouldn’t be?)"

