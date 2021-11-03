Netflix's Army of Thieves stars are dating in real life - get the details Have you seen the new Netflix movie?

Fans of zombie apocalypse movie Army of the Dead were thrilled when the prequel movie, Army of Thieves, was released on Netflix this month. But while many were loving the dramatic action and gripping plot of the film, we can't help but wonder about the stars in the cast – especially two who are thought to be dating in real life.

MORE: Money Heist season 5 debut final trailer ahead of release date

Ruby O. Fee, who plays Korina in the movie, and Matthias Schweighöfer, who stars as Ludwig Dieter and also served as director, have been in a relationship since 2019, prior to the film's production, and often share photos of each other on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for Army of the Dead

The couple were pictured on Matthias' Instagram back in 2019, while also seen on Ruby's social media earlier this year in a elevator selfie as she wrote: "See you later elevator." Fans filled the comments section with praise for the pair, with one writing: "This couple," along with some fire emojis, while others simply shared many red love-heart emojis.

Matthias starred in the first film in franchise, Army of the Dead, whereas Ruby joined as a new cast member for Army of Thieves. Prior to the Netflix film, Ruby was known for her credits in popular German TV shows such as Allein gegen die Zeit.

MORE: Bridgerton boss confirms when series will end

MORE: Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes split ahead of filming for season three

Ruby and Matthias are dating in real life

The synopsis for the new movie reads: "In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Fans have been giving Army of Thieves high praise on social media. One viewer wrote: "Just watched #ArmyOfThieves and it was an amazing movie." A second fan commented on Twitter: "Finally got round watching #ArmyOfThieves despite feeling slightly crowded in places, it's a lot of fun plus it's good seeing Matthias Schweighöfer again as Dieter."

A third added: "Absolutely loved #ArmyOfThieves A top tier prequel to #ArmyOfTheDead and such an interesting back story to Dieter. A cheesy heist flick that doesn't take itself too seriously. @missnemmanuel stole the show, hope she reunites with Dieter for #PlanetOfTheDead."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.