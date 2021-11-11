Shetland: viewers react to 'intense’ scene in fourth episode Fans of the show quickly took to Twitter

The fourth instalment of BBC drama Shetland aired on Wednesday night and viewers have taken to social media to comment on the "intense" interrogation scene and "incredible" performances by Douglas Henshall and Stephen McCole.

The most recent episode saw DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) trying to track down Logan Creggan (Stephen McCole), who is on the run following a devastating shoot out at his house. Towards the end of the episode, Jimmy questions Logan about the event, and fans have taken to Twitter to praise their performances in the powerful scene.

Many fans of the show applauded Stephen’s depiction of Logan’s PTSD in the scene, with one person writing: "I spend half my time watching the plot and the other looking at the beaches. Some great acting tonight from @djhenshall and an incredible performance by @stephenmccole depicting PTSD," while another added: "Jesus, last night's interrogation scene in #Shetland was intense." A third person agreed, writing: "Traumatic and upsetting, it must've been a nightmare for the actors. Brilliantly acted. Well done to all involved."

Viewers were astonished by Stephen McCole’s compelling performance as Logan, with one person writing: "Wow - #Shetland just gets better and better - that Stephen McCole playing Logan is formidable," while another agreed: "Breathtaking performance from Stephen McCole last night."

Stephen McCole also took to Twitter on Wednesday night to thank fans for their messages. He wrote: "Thanks for all the amazing comments about tonight's #Shetland, you’re all gorgeous!"

Viewers praised Stephen McCole’s performance as Logan

Many people also praised Douglas Henshall’s performance in the episode, with one person writing: "That was powerful. Great acting by Stephen McCole & Douglas Henshall, in particular," while another added: "What an episode! #Shetland Brilliant from @stephenmccole and @djhenshall along with the rest of the crew! Sitting here in silence now, wondering what the hell I watch to follow that?"

For those who have yet to watch the popular crime series, Shetland follows Douglas Henshall’s character DI Jimmy as he and his team investigate crime and murder on the Scottish island. The most recent series focuses on the murder of a well-loved Shetlander, an event that shakes the close-knit community.

