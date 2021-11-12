Fans of Olly Alexander will know him from his music released under Years & Years, but most recently, for his stellar performance in Channel 4 drama It's a Sin, written and created by Russell T Davies.

The show, and Olly's protagonist role, received critical acclaim as it depicted the realities of living as a gay man in the eighties and early nineties. The show was also credited for creating an upsurge in HIV testing.

Ian Green, Chief Executive at Terrence Higgins Trust, praised the actor for his sense of social responsibility, telling HELLO!: "Olly's beautiful portrayal of a young man diagnosed with HIV at the height of the AIDS crisis wasn't just another job for him. His role in It's A Sin builds upon a long-standing commitment from Olly to destigmatise HIV and champion LGBTQ storytelling.

"He has a strong sense of social responsibility and we're hugely grateful for the part he played in the surge we saw in HIV testing during National HIV Testing Week."

Olly has long supported charity campaigns that promote safer sex, HIV screening, mental health, and anti-LGBT bullying initiatives. During Years & Years' performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2019, his speech calling for the end of racism, ableism and sexism garnered him widespread praise from fans and the media.

