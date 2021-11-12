Death in Paradise Christmas special first look is finally here – details We can't wait to return to the island of St Marie!

Death in Paradise is back for a Christmas special this year, and we have been treated to a very special first look! The episode will welcome plenty of guest stars alongside the likes of Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert, who will reprise their roles as Neville and Florence. It also announces the return of the one and only Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers!

The guest stars include Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, Riviera's Juliet Stevenson, Informer actor Stanley Townsend and Poldark's Anthony Calf.

So what is the murder mystery of the episode? The synopsis reads: "It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

"Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?"

Welcome back Dwayne Myers!

The show also hints at the aftermath of Neville planning on telling Florence his true feelings, with the synopsis reading: "Following the series ten cliff-hanger that left everybody in suspense, Florence is jetting off for Christmas, leaving the team a member down. So, the Commissioner decides to enlist the help of retired officer, Dwayne Myers.

"Alongside Marlon, Dwayne employs his unique style of policing to help investigate the case. Left to their own devices, the pair struggle on the best plan of action for apprehending a suspect. As rain falls, tensions rise - but as Christmas Day approaches, will they realise they’re more like one another than they originally thought?"

