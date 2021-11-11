Nadiya Hussain's new TV cooking show is a must-watch – details We can't wait to take some tips from this one!

We adore hearing all about Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain's gorgeous recipes, and so we couldn't be more excited to tune into her new show, Nadiya's Fast Flavours. But what will the cooking show be about? Find out everything you need to know here…

What is Nadiya's Fast Flavours about?

The six-part series will take on a different theme every week, with Nadiya showing us all how to make delicious recipes for every and all occasions, including 'Treat Yourself' week and 'Comfort Food' week. Sounds good to us!

WATCH: Nadia Hussein plays Hello/Goodbye!

Speaking about what to expect, she told What to Watch: "The kitchen was a good place to be in the pandemic. It allowed us to enjoy being a bit more adventurous and now we’re coming out of lockdown and people are going back to their lives.

"I want to show that we can do that, but we can also keep doing what we loved during lockdown, such as cooking exciting tasty meals. It just needs to be faster so we can manage the family, work and home life balance."

Nadiya Hussain's recipes

Although Nadiya will be showing us plenty of different recipes during the BBC Two during the show, the star has spoken about one that sounds particularly delicious! She said: "In the first episode of Nadiya's Fast Flavours, Comfort Food, I add evaporated milk and Marmite to macaroni and cheese for a sweet, salty depth of flavour and crunch cheesy puff crisps into the cheese sauce. It’s the best mac and cheese you’ll ever taste!"

We can't wait to pick up some tips!

When is Nadiya's Fast Flavours on TV?

Tune into BBC Two on Thursday 11 November at 8.30pm for the first episode, Comfort Good! The six-part series will air weekly at the same date. Enjoy!

