Did you spot this Death in Paradise is Netflix's Father Christmas is Back? The new festive film has a star-studded cast

We're loving that Netflix is releasing their brand new festive films, and one flick that has caught the attention of many movie fans is Father Christmas is Back, starring Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer.

MORE: Fans seriously confused by this detail in Elizabeth Hurley's new movie Father Christmas is Back

But the new movie also boasts another familiar face, which Death in Paradise fans will be delighted by – Kris Marshall! The actor, who played DI Humphrey Goodman in the BBC comedy-drama between 2013 and 2017, appears as part of the star-studded cast in Father Christmas is Back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the official trailer for new movie Father Christmas is Back

Kris, who is also known for his roles in Love Actually and sitcom My Family, plays Peter Hope, the husband of Caroline Christmas-Hope, who often finds himself feeing despaired by his in-law's antics.

The movie tells the story of the four Christmas sisters, Caroline (Nathalie Cox), Joanne (Elizabeth Hurley) and Vicky (Talulah Riley) and Paulina (Naomi Frederick), who gather together for their annual festive celebrations, only to receive the shock of their lives with their long-lost father, James Christmas (Kelsey Grammer), comes back to town with his new girlfriend.

Fans have been giving their verdict of Kris' new film, with one tweeting: " "Just watched Netflix's #FATHERCHRISTMASISBACK - I enjoyed this, it's not totally funny but parts are funny, very Christmassy, set in England, all-star cast."

MORE: Kris Marshall opens up about scary illnesses on Death in Paradise set

MORE: Kris Marshall responds to backlash over 'offensive and insensitive' comments after Death in Paradise exit

Have you seen the new film?

Appearing alongside Kris and the aforementioned stars are Ray Fearon, Naomi Frederick and Caroline Quentin. However, there was one aspect of the cast that many have picked up on.

Some viewers questioned after watching why Elizabeth's mother in the film is played by Men Behaving Badly star Caroline, who is only five years her senior in real life. One person tweeted: "How is Caroline Quentin playing Liz Hurleys mother in the new Christmas movie on Netflix? They're like the same age #FatherChristmasIsBack #Netflix."

Another echoed this, writing: "Well that's interesting carting. So Caroline Quentin and Elizabeth Hurley are five years apart but in this play mother and daughter… (And Kelsey Grammer is 10 older than Liz…) #FatherChristmasIsBack @netflix."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.