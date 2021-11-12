Tiger King 2: everything you need to know - cast, release date and more Find out which cast members are returning

Netflix’s true-crime documentary series Tiger King is back for its highly anticipated second season and viewers can expect even more jaw-dropping drama.

When the first series arrived on Netflix during lockdown in 2020, it was the bizarre distraction we never knew we needed. The seven-part series followed the feud between Joe Exotic, a mulleted, eccentric private zoo owner and the woman he orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot against, Carole Baskin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Tiger King 2

After capturing 64 million households worldwide, the smash-hit show is back with even more of the gun-toting, big cat lover that is Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the sequel series.

Tiger King 2 release date

The eight-part sequel series will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 17 November

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

The new sequel series will include eight episodes

What to expect of season two

The sequel series will pick up from the dramatic end of the first instalment which saw Joe Exotic convicted for the murder-for-hire plot of Carole Baskin.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

"Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

Joe Exotic will return for the sequel series

When asked about a second series in a previous interview, one of the show’s producers Rebecca Chaiklin responded, "To be continued. I mean, yes, we have a crazy amount of footage, and it's a story that's still unfolding. We're not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story…and it'll be just as dramatic and just as colourful as what has unfolded these past few years."

Who is in the cast?

Along with Joe Exotic, viewers can expect the return of Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, all of whom can be seen in the trailer.

It’s unlikely that Big Cat Rescue owner Carole will feature in the sequel series as she previously told RadioTimes.com that she felt betrayed by the show’s producers. She explained: "It was just a few weeks ago that Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air. I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced."

It is unlikely that Carole Baskin will return for the new series

"So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like, you know, that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again? And so I told her to just lose my number."

Another reason why Carole might be missing from the new series is that she is suing Netflix over its second series, claiming that the streaming service has used footage without her permission.

