Ed Sheeran makes rare and candid comment about parenthood - and many will relate The musician is appearing on Saturday night's Jonathan Ross Show

Ed Sheeran is set to appear on this weekend's upcoming episode of the Jonathan Ross Show and has opened up about fatherhood in the most hilarious way. The musician, who taped the ITV show last week, spoke candidly about his 14 month old daughter, Lyra, whom he shares with wife, Cherry Seaborn – and many will be able to relate.

MORE: Ed Sheeran's famous friends rush to support him amid Covid diagnosis

Speaking to the chat show host about his daughter's growing character, the Shivers hit-maker joked: "She likes food and [expletive]." However, Ed then went on to describe how Lyra could be following in her father's footsteps. "What we do is, I got really into vinyl in lockdown. I go down in the morning, I give her porridge, I pick one vinyl and flip it all day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Labels New Album Equals His 'Best Bit Of Work' So Far

He added: "She loves Black Sabbath. That's always a good one. Paranoid album. Starting off with War Pigs in the morning, it's the best." How cute!

The Bad Habits singer also spoke to Jonathan and the fellow guests about his recent bout with COVID-19, and revealed that he isolated with his daughter away from his wife, Cherry, who had to live next door.

"My wife had been away when I got diagnosed with it [so] she'd cook us dinner and drop it off. It was actually really nice to have one-on-one time [with Lyra]. To do 10 days uninterrupted was pretty fun. She's 14 months and walking everywhere."

MORE: Ed Sheeran's sprawling £3.7million 'Sheeran-ville' estate where he's isolating with Covid

MORE: Ed Sheeran's romantic proposal to wife Cherry almost didn't happen – details

Ed appeared on the chat show to talk music and parenthood

Ed broke the news to his fans about his illness last month due to cancelling a string of in-person commitments. He wrote on social media at the time: "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.