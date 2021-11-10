Love Hard: fans have same reaction to sweet moment in film We're big fans of these new lyrics!

Love Hard is the new Netflix film that has been hugely popular with fans, and its easy to see why! As much as people have been charmed by the new rom-com starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang – but there is one moment in particular that viewers have fallen in love with!

In the film, Natalie and Josh must sing carols together, and rework the lyrics to Baby, It's Cold Outside to sound more 'consensual'. Watch the sweet moment here!

WATCH: Love Hard's song has been a hit with viewers

Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment, one person wrote: "The way that Josh changed the lyrics of baby it's cold outside to make Natalie feel more comfortable. I want a man like that #lovehard," while another added: "Him turning #baby it’s cold outside' into a consensual song was the cutest thing ever/"

A third person joked: "The only version of Baby It’s Cold Outside that I’ll acknowledge. #LoveHard."

Have you watched the film yet?

Fans have been loving the film, with one writing: "If you're sceptical about how #LoveHard treats Jimmy O. Yang's character, don't let that keep you from watching. It's actually a lot of fun and they put a real effort into making the catfish reveal not feel like a mean joke. I also LOVE Yang as a romantic lead. More of this pls!"

Another added: "Love Hard on Netflix isn’t just a good Christmas movie, but also a genuinely great rom-com. Heartfelt, funny, and a cast with great chemistry. Really enjoyed it!"

The film has been a hit with fans

So what is the film about? The synopsis reads: "An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished. This light-hearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love."

