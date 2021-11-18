Firefly Lane's Katherine Heigl shares exciting season two update The former Grey's Anatomy star leads the cast of the Netflix drama

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Netflix drama Firefly Lane and were thrilled this week when star of the show, Katherine Heigl, took to Instagram to share a very exciting update.

The actress shared a snap from the show's first season, which featured her character Tully Hart pointing down the lens of the camera, and wrote in the caption: "Hey you... yeah I'm pointing at you! Hi!!! So I am in the wonderful city of Vancouver busy filming the second season of #FireflyLane Yay! Look out for it coming your way on @netflix in 2022!"

She added: "P.s. I'd love to share some behind the scenes pictures with y'all but I can't... yet. Sorry!"

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and immediately flooded the comments section. One person wrote: "Yes! So excited! What if I already watch the first season? Simply addicted, I've watched it three times over and over again! Tully is such an amazing character."

"I'm so happy!!!" A second added: "Cannot wait!", as a third simply said: "YESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!"

Former Grey's Anatomy actress Katherine appears in the series alongside Scrubs star Sarah Chalke as two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

The synopsis for the new show reads: "The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully and Kate meet at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice.

"But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life – forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs – triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship."

