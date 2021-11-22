Tom Fletcher 'absolutely gutted' after Strictly exit - reveals sadness on 'difficult day' The singer was the eighth star to leave the show

Tom Fletcher has spoken out after being voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. The McFly singer took to his Instagram account to tell fans he was having a "strange" Monday.

"Well, today is a strange day. Instead of heading to the training room to learn a new dance with @amy_dowden, I'm sitting at home opening all the post I've been avoiding for 11 weeks," he began his post.

He continued: "What can I say...I am, of course absolutely gutted to have been voted off @bbcstrictly but the competition is so high this year that I'm amazed and proud that I got as far as I did! Going out on Musicals Week with a dance that genuinely meant something to me was actually really special.

"The truth is though, that as much as I'll miss the excitement of the live show on a Saturday night, the thing I'll miss the most is simply hanging out with Amy every day. We have had so much fun and after 11 weeks of dancing with her every day it feels very strange to be sitting in a quiet, empty house today! But I know that the only reason it's sad and a little difficult today is because I've had such a good time and I'm really thankful for that."

Tom and Amy became the eighth couple to leave the show this Sunday

The father-of-three went on to thank Strictly for the opportunity before joking about Amy's unique laughter.

"For now though, this is what I'll miss the most, hearing @amy_dowden's absolutely ridiculous laugh every day. I'll see you tonight for It Takes Two, Amy. There might be tears," he said alongside a clip showing the professional dancer laughing.

Tom and Amy landed in the dance-off on Sunday night alongside Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

After both couples danced a second time, the judges were split on who should go home.

While guest judge Cynthia Erivo chose to save Rhys and Nancy, and Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke agreed, head judge Shirley did not – and said she would have saved Tom and Amy.