Tom Fletcher is clearly a man of many talents. Not only is he a long-time member of McFly, he's impressing judges and fans alike on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, and he's a doting dad to his three children, too.

It turns out that on top of all that, the 36-year-old is also an actor – a voice actor at least!

The singer took on a new role this year, when he voiced a character in this summer's animated children's movie Paw Patrol, which was based on the popular TV series.

Tom plays adorable pup Rocket in the British and Irish version of the film, with his fellow voice actors including Ronan Keating and Kim Kardashian.

The star attended the premiere in August with his family, sharing a snapshot of the group posing with two characters from the film to social media.

He proudly captioned the photo: "Bumped into some fellow cast members of Paw Patrol The Movie today. We took our pups and had a family day out at the UK premiere. The movie is really great… I mean, PAWesome! If your kids are into Paw Patrol (whose aren’t?!) then it will blow them away."

Tom plays a dog called Rocket in the Paw Patrol movie

Tom is a devoted dad to his three sons, Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three, who he shares with his wife, I'm a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Incredibly, the couple, who have been together for 23 years, met at school when they were just 13 years old.

Opening up in an exclusive chat with HELLO! about their relationship, Giovanna described parenting together during lockdown as a "mixed bag," but went on to talk about the pride she feels in her husband and children.

The Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host revealed: "I sometimes have a fleeting moment where I look at the kids, and then look at him and think, 'Ah, this is all because of us'. It's amazing."

