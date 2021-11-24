Korean drama Hellbound overtakes Squid Game as most popular Netflix show - all the details The new thriller has captivated audiences globally

New South Korean fantasy horror series Hellbound has overtaken Squid Game as Netflix’s most-watched show.

Within the first 24 hours of its release, the dark thriller became the world’s most-watched series, topping the ratings list in over 80 countries, according to FlixPatrol analytics.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's hit show Hellbound

Prior to Hellbound’s premiere on Friday 19 November, Squid Game was Netflix’s most popular show, captivating 142 million households and breaking all viewing records. Read on to find out more about Netflix’s smash-hit thriller…

What is Hellbound about?

Taking place in an alternate reality version of Earth, the show focuses on the actions of supernatural creatures who hunt down sinners, delivering prophesies and dragging humans to Hell.

Netflix’s logline for the series reads: "A story about otherworldly beings who appear out of nowhere to issue a decree and condemn individuals to hell. These supernatural events cause great mayhem and enable the religious group The New Truth to grow in influence. A few people, however, become suspicious about its activities and begin investigating its involvement in mysterious events."

The first three episodes of the show focus on detective Jin Kyeong-hoon, who is investigating the supernatural occurrences, while the final three episodes take place five years in the future where a father struggles to come to terms with the fact that his newborn is destined for hell.

Hellbound is Netflix's most-watched show

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the series is the first Korean drama to premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

Who is in the Hellbound cast?

Starring in the fantasy horror drama is Yoo Ah-In as Chairman Jung Jin-Soo, the leader of the New Truth Society, and Yang Ik-Joon as Detective Jin Kyung-Hun, who is tasked with investigating the supernatural events.

Also appearing in the show is Kim Hyun-Joo as lawyer Min Hye-Jin, Re Lee as Jin Hee-Jeong, the detective’s daughter.

Kim Shin-Rock, Ryu Kyung-Soo, Park Jung-Min and Kim Do-Yoon also feature in the drama.

