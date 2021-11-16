Have you watched Netflix's new movie Red Notice yet? The film, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock has seemingly gone down a treat with fans and enjoyed the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform. But there's one moment in particular that left fans feeling gobsmacked…

Viewers watching the movie were amazed to see the stars of Bake Off appear in one scene. Gal Gadot's character could be seen watching an episode from the 2020 series, complete with the iconic Freddie Mercury cake, and immediately took to social media to share their response.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds talks about big challenges while filming Red Notice

One person said: "Did anyone else notice that @BritishBakeOff was featured on #RedNotice brilliant!" Another echoed this: "Paul and Prue from @BritishBakeOff being in #RedNotice is kinda iconic."

A third added excitedly: "I don't know what I was more impressed with, Ryan Reynolds' Bon Mots or @BritishBakeOff featuring on #RedNotice," as a fourth tweeted their shock: "Holy cow! Does @BritishBakeOff know they're in #RedNotice?"

Prue Leith's turn in the record-breaking Netflix movie is not the only surprise cameo. Ed Sheeran also makes a hilarious appearance as a wedding singer, before being escorting off the premises by security.

Did you spot the Bake Off reference in Red Notice?

Speaking about his small part in the film, Ed told the Jonathan Ross Show he landed it from being friends with the director, Rawson Marshall Thurber. "He listed the three wonderful people who are in the movie. I said, 'It'd be great to film a scene with them!' I turned up and they'd already shot their bits."

The synopsis reads: "When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he's forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, 'The Bishop' (Gal Gadot).

"The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other's company."

