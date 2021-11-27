Strictly Come Dancing: why is Rhys Stephenson famous? Find out more about his job… Do you think Rhys Stephenson might win the whole show?

Rhys Stephenson has been an unbelievably amazing contender on Strictly Come Dancing so far, and wowed us with his first perfect score of 40 with the Charleston during week nine of the competition – but how is the TV personality famous? The star is a famous face in children's television, so find out more about him here…

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara diet confession is totally bananas

The presenter has worked on CBBC, Blue Peter and the Dengineers as well as Newsround, so he is certainly a famous face as far as the younger generation are concerned! He started off working on student television at the University of Westminster, winning a National Student Television Association award during his time there, and has gone from strength-to-strength since.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rhys Stephenson wows with the Charleston

Previously posting about his experience working on CBBC, he wrote: "So late to the party but happy 35 years to CBBC, the channel that’s given me the best job and work family in the world. It’s a blessing to not only do what I do but with some of the kindest people who have never wasted a moment to build me up the way they do."

Do you think the star might win Strictly?

Rhys has also had some dance experience, having been a part of the National Youth Theatre from 2013 and starring in shows performance at Edinburgh Fringe and Stratford East Theatre. Chatting about his experience, he previously told reporters: "I back myself I’ve got a good rhythm. I’ve always enjoyed dancing I've always had fun with it and in school I did street dancing.

Exclusive: Janette Manrara responds after Aljaz Skorjanec raises concerns he's set to quit Strictly

MORE: Strictly made a big change for Rose Ayling-Ellis that we never knew about

"Learning a routine is not new to me but I haven't done that kind of stuff in a little while. But I'm always ready to get in there and learn a routine and dance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.