Motsi Mabuse forced to pull out of latest Strictly live show due to Covid-19 The judge is the latest star to have to miss an episode of the BBC One dance show

Motsi Mabuse has been forced to pull out of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The judge announced the sad news on her social media channels on Friday afternoon, explaining that while, in normal circumstances, she would be able to continue with the show, things are a little bit more complicated as she was vaccinated in her home country Germany.

"I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly..." she wrote. "Yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive."

She continued: "Being doubled vaccinated & booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the 'close contact' rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognized and neither is my booster in this instance - so I must follow UK Government Guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to UK."

Motsi ended her post: "Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy, I am with my family that's what matters! I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love. Keep dancing. Until then, lots of love and stay safe xx"

Following Motsi's announcement, the official BBC Strictly Twitter account confirmed that the show will welcome back singer and actress Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge, writing: "As Motsi will not be taking part in #Strictly this weekend, we are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest Judge again! We look forward to having Motsi back in the Ballroom next week."

Cynthia Erivo will be back on the judging panel

Last week, Craig Revel-Horwood was absent from the show for the first time in the series' history after testing positive for COVID-19. Multi-award-winning singer and actress Cynthia, who just landed the role of Elphaba in the film version of the hit musical Wicked, took up his seat and Motsi, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Ballas for Musicals Week.

Craig is expected to return to the show this Saturday once he's finished his isolation period. A Strictly spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week: "Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week."

