The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals sadness after saying goodbye to 'friend for life' This is so sweet!

Will Kirk clearly takes a huge amount of pride in his work – and the presenter couldn't help but admit he felt "sad" after waving off another brilliant item as it left The Repair Shop.

Posting on Instagram, the woodwork restorer shared an adorable selfie with "friend for life" Toby, a wooden horse, and melted his followers' hearts in the process. The craftsman was smiling for the photo as he wrote in the caption: "I couldn't resist a little selfie with Toby. It was really sad to see him go, but I think we'll be friends for life."

Plenty of Will's followers echoed the sentiment, and complimented the expert on his brilliant work. One fan said in a comment: "Great reaction from the proud owner. You guys are making so many people incredibly happy."

Another added: "Oh Will, wasn’t he gorgeous? You made him handsome again, I always wanted a horse when I was little, super picture too." Meanwhile a third wrote: "Aww that's lovely. You are such a talented man," as a fourth added: "Fabulous repair Will… very handsome Toby."

Will shared this sweet picture with his Instagram followers

It's thought that Will and the rest of the team at The Repair Shop are back shooting new episodes as Will couldn't resist sharing a behind the scenes glimpse at filming recently.

Earlier this month, Will, who has been a fan favourite on the BBC programme since it began in 2017, took to his Instagram Stories to share the short clip of him behind the camera – before panning to the lens to show other regular on the show, Kirsten Ramsay.

Will captioned the video: "Look who's in today," along with a grinning emoji. It's not known when the episode will air, but fans are no doubt in for a treat seeing Will and Kirsten, a ceramics expert, on screen together.

