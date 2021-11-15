The Repair Shop's Will Kirk brings fans to tears with 'masterpiece' restoration The piece of work was a poignant piece of history

Will Kirk's work never fails to impress his followers and his recent repair was equally as mind-blowing. The TV presenter, who has become a familiar face thanks to his work on The Repair Shop, Morning Live and more, shared a converted item on his Instagram on Remembrance Sunday – and many were moved to tears by its poignant story.

The woodwork expert shared a series of 'before' and 'after' shots on his social media account of an army trunk that was featured in an episode of the BBC programme.

WATCH: The Repair Shop viewers in tears after phenomenal repair

He wrote in the caption: "It was an honour to restore this British army trunk with over 100 years of history. A poignant reminder of the fallen. Wishing Luke all the best in his career at @rmasandhurst."

The repaired trunk and story behind the item was enough to leave Will's followers feeling emotional. One person said: "This makes me proud to be British - people like Luke, who continue to serve. Great story and restoration." A second wrote: "Well done Will, it is now a historic masterpiece."

Will shared his impressive work on Instagram

A third praised Will in the comments, stating: "We cried. It was just amazing." Meanwhile, a fourth added: "I watched this one and it was amazing, I may have even shed a tear or two!" Many others congratulated Will on his talent, branding him as "always brilliant" and "sensitive" to the stories behind the item.

And it's not just the viewers and followers that become emotional while watching The Repair Shop. In a recent episode, Will was shown on camera holding back tears after presenting a sentimental item back to its owner.

Will was tasked with repairing a toy yacht for John, who was reduced to tears after seeing Will's incredible work. The toy boat had plenty of sentimental value with John explaining to the team in the barn that he used to play with the boat as a child with his younger brother, who sadly died from meningitis at the age of 14.

Will, who was visibly emotional after being thanked by John, responded: "It's an absolute pleasure, I know that your parents and your brother," before taking a moment to compose himself. John then added: "Thank you for bringing it back to life."

