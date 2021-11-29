Dick and Angel Strawbridge's fans left 'shaking their heads' after latest episode Are you watching the new series of Escape to the Chateau?

The new series of Escape to the Chateau has, unsurprisingly, gone down a treat with viewers – but there was one moment in particular during Sunday's instalment that made fans "shake their heads" while watching.

During the new episode, Angel and Dick could be seen blowing fans away with their ambitious new project – a sky bar in their home! The couple, who wed in 2015, revealed their plans to convert their loft into a drinking area, offering fantastic views of the sky and stars.

Suffice to say, viewers were full of envy for the brilliant plans. One person tweeted: "Anyone else sit watching #EscapeToTheChateau shaking their head in utter jealousy? Makes me realise how [expletive] I am at most things."

Another echoed this, writing: "The sky bar in #EscapeToTheChateau Jealous!" followed by a shocked-face emoji. A third said: "Once again watching #EscapeToTheChateau with a warm smile on my face, feeling very envious and saying repeatedly 'They are so clever' @dickstrawbridge."

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote: "I love this programme… and everything about it. I want an evening in the Observatory Bar. I am so jealous #EscapeToTheChateau."

Dick and Angel shared their plans for a sky bar in their home

It's no secret that Dick and Angel consistently impress their viewers and social media following with their envy-inducing lifestyle, and now fans can pick up their best tips and tricks by going to see them on their UK tour next year.

The parents-of-two recently shared the details of their upcoming string of shows for 2022 on their Instagram: " We are so excited that the 'Dare To Do It Tour' So much more to say… Returns in 2022," the caption began. "Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy are travelling the UK to share all things Chateau, and the story of how and why they dared to do it! With plenty of fun, laughter and surprises along the way.

They continued: "What a treat this would be for your loved one to open this Christmas. For help finding tickets swipe up in our story." Plenty of fans in the UK were thrilled to hear that the family were returning to home soil. One person wrote in the comments: "We have booked for our valentines date night next year. We can’t wait xx."

