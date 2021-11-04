Escape to the Chateau fans disappointed for same reason following new series Dick and Angel Strawbridge returned for new episodes on Channel 4

Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted their loyal following recently after returning to Channel 4 for a brand new series of their lifestyle programme, Escape to the Chateau. But it seems that there are some fans who were left feeling disappointed after the release of a recent episode.

The couple shared a photo of a special moment involving their children, Arthur and Dorothy, on their Instagram along with the caption: "One of our many favourite moments from Sunday's episode. Were you inspired to make your own botanical teas?"

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

While fans were quick to praise the photo, some took the opportunity to express their disappointment that series eight was yet to be aired in America. One follower was particularly upset about missing out, writing: "Feeling awful we can't see new episodes in the US. Any possibility of that happening?"

Another was equally concerned, adding: "Will you ever be on USA TV again I miss you," as a third commented: "I cannot tell u how much I miss your show. Your life, to me, seems like a modern day fairy tale. Hope your show comes back to the US!"

Dick and Angel shared this sweet image from a new episode on their social media

A fourth wrote a response to their caption: "I'm sure I'll be inspired as soon as I get to see the episode in the states. I can't wait!" Viewers in the States have been able to catch episodes of Escape to the Chateau on Peacock TV in recent times, however, they usually air after they've been shown on Channel 4 in the UK, meaning fans in the US might have to wait a little longer!

It's not only in America that Angel and Dick have become huge names; the show has been broadcast in over 40 territories. But the couple did reveal in a recent interview that the one country the programme won't be broadcast in is the one they now call home.

Chatting to the Telegraph, the husband and wife stated that they didn't like being seen as a "celebrity couple". "We are very normal and that's the secret; people can see themselves in us," Dick told the newspaper, explaining that while locals in Martigné-sur-Mayenne are aware of what he and his wife of six years do, they are not by any means considered famous in France.

