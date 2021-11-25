Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk leaving the Chateau in 2022 The Channel 4 stars are going on a new adventure

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are adored for sharing their idyllic life at their French Chateau on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau – but now, the family have announced they're leaving their home behind for a new adventure.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple, who wed in 2015 and share two children together, revealed that the family are heading back to the UK next year to go on tour.

"We are so excited that the 'Dare To Do It Tour' So much more to say… Returns in 2022," the caption began. "Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy are travelling the UK to share all things Chateau, and the story of how and why they dared to do it! With plenty of fun, laughter and surprises along the way."

They continued: "What a treat this would be for your loved one to open this Christmas. For help finding tickets swipe up in our story." Plenty of fans in the UK were thrilled to hear that the family were returning to home soil. One person wrote in the comments: "We have booked for our valentines date night next year. We can’t wait xx."

The family-of-four are heading on a tour of the UK next year

A second said: "Can't wait to see you guys in Belfast in March! Got our tickets for ages!!!" while a third added: "Highly recommend! You were fabulous in Cardiff and thank you for picking me to join you on stage."

Dick and Angel are no doubt thrilled to be able to now return to the UK to see their fans and their family. The couple paid a visit to their home country back in October to promote their new book, explaining it was the first time they'd seen extended family and loved ones since the pandemic began.

The couple have a loyal fanbase

They said on social media at the time: "A warm-hearted update from Dick and Angel. Next week we will be packing our final bits and heading over to the UK. It's been nearly two years since we visited loved ones and we are going to spend time seeing friends and family.

"Facetime, Zoom, chatting on the phone has kept us connected, but there is nothing like a hug and sharing that moment together. We can't wait to meet new additions to our family, tell stories and cheers loved ones that are not here and with that in mind we plan to enjoy every moment."

