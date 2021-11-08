Escape to the Chateau fans in tears watching heartwarming milestone in new episode Dick and Angel returned to Channel 4 for a new series

TV fans were overjoyed when a brand new series of Escape to the Chateau returned last month. The programme, which has been hugely popular since it began in 2015, once again sees Dick and Angel Strawbridge document their idyllic life at their gorgeous French chateau - and it seems the most recent installment left many feeling emotional.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau fans disappointed for same reason following new series

The episode, which aired on Sunday evening, had many special moments, including the first time that the parents were able to throw a party for their two children following the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions. Many were brought to tears seeing Arthur and Dorothy finally reunited with their friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while renovating their home

One person tweeted: "I may have got a bit wobbly lipped at Angel getting all emotional tonight hosting Arthur and Dorothy's garden party after nearly two years without events. Looked like fun! @dickstrawbridge @thechateautv." Another said: "Not [going to] lie @dickstrawbridge, when Arthur ran to his friend… I cried! #escapetothechateau."

Plenty of other fans of the show were touched by the moving moment. "What a lovely #escapetothechateau tonight, it was lovely to see the chateau hold the garden party and get back to some normality. Dorothy and Arthur's friends with their families had a wonderful time. Dick and Angela put on a great party," wrote a third fan.

MORE: Inside Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's £280k jaw-dropping castle – with a moat

MORE: Angel Strawbridge makes candid comment about feeling 'uncomfortable' after move

Viewers were moved by Escape to the Chateau's recent episode

Meanwhile, a fourth commented: "First time I've been able to watch 'live', so to speak, for such a long time and was transported into a beautiful, wonderful world…especially with @angeladoree I was in absolute heaven. I've missed watching so very much... felt I was there at the party #Escapetothechateau"

Discussing the new series, Angel and Dick said in a statement: "It's hard to believe we started our journey over six years ago. The Chateau has changed and evolved, and we have loved every moment, every challenge!

"We feel very humble to have the opportunity to continue sharing our adventures. 2021 has been an interesting and unusual year. With weddings and events still on hold, we've been busy tackling that long 'to do' list and spending quality time together as a family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.