The Outlaws: viewers are saying the same thing following the final episode The series will return next year

The final instalment of Stephen Merchant’s comedy-drama The Outlaws aired on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the last episode.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to praise the "fantastic" drama, hailing it as the "best thing on TV".

One person tweeted: "#TheOutlaws is the best comedy I've seen on TV for such a long time. Can't wait for next series," while another person agreed, writing: "I cannot wait for series two of #TheOutlaws since series one just blew my mind from the awesomeness it had brought, and as mentioned, it had everything a viewer hopes to see. There were plenty of scenes that hit me in the feels. 2022 cannot come fast enough."

A third person commented: "Brilliant TV. The right amount of laughter, drama and thriller. So pleased it's got a second series approved. Fantastic writing @StephenMerchant great casting and acting too. Loved it."

Many viewers also praised the acting performances from the cast, picking out Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken as fan favourites. One person wrote: "Just finished watching the series of The Outlaws. Been really good. Very enjoyable, great acting by all cast who blend and play off each other. Christopher Walken was brilliant. Great writing by @StephenMerchant," while another agreed, writing: "Loved watching @StephenMerchant and cast in #TheOutlaws. What a great series! So glad to hear there is going to be a second one."

The series returns in 2022

The Outlaws will be returning for a second season following a hugely successful first series. The show was the BBC's biggest comedy launch this year, having been streamed 11 million times.

The second series will see the return of Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins and Eleanor Tomlinson are set to return, alongside Gamba Cole and Rhianne Barreto.

Talking about the success of the first series, Stephen Merchant said: "I am overwhelmed by the wonderful response to The Outlaws.

"Audiences have fallen in love with the characters as much as I have and my Twitter feed is inundated with people asking for updates on series two, so I'm delighted to confirm the entire gang will return for more adventures.

"If we made The Outlaws sweat in series one, we're really turning the heat up second time round."

