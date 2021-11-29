The Outlaws star Eleanor Tomlinson just wore the most unexpected coat - and wow She looks stunning!

Eleanor Tomlinson looks absolutely fabulous in her extravagant embroidered coat, a costume she wore to play glamorous Insta-celebutante Gabby in the BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws.

MORE: Will there be a season two of Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws?

Eleanor wowed in an Embroidered Linda Coat by Alice + Olivia, paired with a gold blouse and chequered trousers - a dramatic outfit, to say the least. The coat isn't cheap, costing $358.00 on Editorialist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching the series?

The actress wears a series of high fashion outfits on the show and fans of the series have been loving her style.

Many of Gabby’s statement pieces are already sold out, including a beautiful floral faux-fur coat from Shrimps and Dries Van Noten wide leg, high waist trousers in floral brocade fabric.

Charlotte Mitchell designs the costumes for the show and often posts snaps of her creations to Instagram. Posting a picture of Eleanor in the embroidered coat, Charlotte wrote: "Love, love, love this outfit," and it turns out, viewers did too!

MORE: The Outlaws: viewers saying the same thing after first episode

MORE: Did you know The Outlaws star Stephen Merchant has a famous partner?

Fans of the series were quick to comment on Charlotte’s photo, keen to compliment her superb styling. One person wrote: "Great outfit! Love it," while another added: "Great costumes for @eleanortomlinson."

How fabulous is this coat?

A third person was keen to know the brand of the coat, writing: "Omg love all of this!!! Where’s the coat from?"

For those who have yet to watch The Outlaws, the series was written by Stephen Merchant and follows seven lawbreakers from different walks of life who are thrown together to perform community service. The group are forced to unite when one of their own gets dragged into a dangerous world of organised crime.

Eleanor plays Instagram celebrity Gabby

Eleanor plays Gabby in the series, an Instagram celebrity who seems to have it all with over one million followers and a chic apartment. But underneath her polished exterior, Gabby struggle with a number of deep-seated issues that land her in community service.

The series, which comes to a close on Monday 29 November, has been a huge hit with fans, who will be happy to know that season two is on the way.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.