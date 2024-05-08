NCIS stars Michael Weatherly announces major news with incredible video

NCIS stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have announced the name of their new spin-off show as well as some seriously amazing behind-the-scenes details, and we couldn’t be more excited to find out more!

Chatting to each other over Zoom in a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael said: “We have a big announcement to make.”

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

Addressing Cote, he continued: “What’s the name of your new TV show? NCIS: Europe? NCIS: Trust No One?” Cote replied: “No, but that’s a really good one!”

© CBS Photo Archive Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) on NCIS

The pair then confirmed that the show would be titled NCIS: Tony and Ziva, with Cote adding: “It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It’s about Tony and Ziva in Europe.”

When will the show be filmed?

Michael confirmed that they would be going into production in Europe in 2024, telling fans: “We know we’re going to shoot it this summer.”

© Sonja Flemming/CBS The pair are back with a spin-off show

What will NCIS: Tony and Ziva be about?

Cote gave some information about what to expect, saying: “I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love.” Intriguing!

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The show will be set in Europe

Fans were thrilled by the news, with one replying: “Teenage me is crying adult me is crying. This is all I ever wanted,” while another person added: “WHAT??? WHAT??? IM SCREAMING???????!!!! i wanna go back and show 12 year old me this.”

A third fan posted: “Finally! My favourite duo gets the spotlight they deserve! Can’t wait to see their new adventures.”

Why did Michael and Cote leave in the first place?

Cote originally left NCIS back in 2013, explaining at the time: “Unfortunately because of political things and scripts not being good enough, I chose not to [return to NCIS]. Look, I love this character! I worked for eight years crafting Ziva and when I felt like the character wasn't being treated with the respect she deserved.

"They were going to send [Ziva] back to Israel and make her an unfortunate, miserable woman. I didn't think it was fair. I told them until someone can write something really fantastic for Ziva I won't come back.”

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo left the show in 2016 and 2013 respectively

Michael left in 2016 after wanting to spend more time with his family. He told People magazine: "I think a lot about the kids and the time I get to spend with them now, at this age of four and two-and-a-half, which is such a critical time."