Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn reveals hidden talent unearthed video - and you won't believe how different she looks The clip of the reality star is currently going viral on social media

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is known and loved by Netflix for many reasons - her uncompromising honesty, sassy attitude and bold fashion statements, being just a few. But did you know the reality star has an incredible hidden talent?

In a resurfaced clip, a much younger Christine can be seen showing off her incredible vocals. The video, which is currently going viral on Twitter, shows the glamorous realtor singing the Maroon 5 song She Will Be Loved while a friend plays along on the guitar - and her voice is seriously impressive! Take a look below...

"Obsessed with old Christine singing in her comfies," the person who shared the video wrote, and plenty more took to the replies to comment on the video. "She looks SO different!" one fan said while another exclaimed: "The range!"

Someone else was left in total disbelief. "No way that's Christine," they wrote and a fourth fan jokingly added: "Give her her a spin off show. Since she's everyone's storyline."

Christine has even shared her own thoughts on the resurfaced video on Twitter, and it seems that she saw the funny side! "Getting bangs and the ombre hair color circa the Olsen twins was single handedly the worst idea I ever had," she said in reference to the clip.

Christine shocked fans with her hidden talent

Fans might also be shocked to learn that Christine also worked as an actress and model - she appeared in the likes of Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Shark Night and NCIS: Los Angeles - before shooting to fame on Selling Sunset.

Chatting HELLO! earlier this year, Christine spoke about her on-screen persona on the Netflix reality show and said: "People either love me or hate me! But for me, it's about being authentic and genuine. That's what I'm known for in everyday life and on the show, because I want to be as transparent as I can."

She added: "On Selling Sunset I'm portrayed as 'the villain', and people look at it like it's a bad thing."

The much-loved show, which recently returned to screens with a new season, focuses on the glamorous lives of a group of real estate brokers as they compete to sell the most luxurious and lucrative properties in the heart of the Hollywood Hills.

