Netflix drops first look at Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa The reality show follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm

Obsessed with Selling Sunset? Netflix has you covered this winter with Selling Tampa, an incredible spin-off of the original.

The reality show follows Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military veteran Sharelle Rosado and set in Florida's Suncoast. And yes, the properties are perhaps even more stunning than Los Angeles.

WATCH: Selling Tampa official trailer

From beachside properties to high-rise condos looking over the bay, Sharelle has plans to dominate the Tampa market with her ambitious team - but as always, not everyone has the same vision and things are about to get dramatic.

Joining Sharelle are Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

Selling Sunset became a hit for Netflix during the pandemic, and has turned its cast including Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn into stars.

It follows the Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage run by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, which sells the most extravagant properties in LA, and follows the personal and professional lives of its agents.

Selling Tampa will showcase beachside properties to high-rise condos looking over the bay

Season four dropped recently on the streaming service, and it saw the introduction of two new agents, model-turned-realtor Emma Hernan and novella actress Vanessa Villela.

We also saw the birth of Christine’s son in the latest series, as well as the continued feud between the show’s self-proclaimed villain and Chrishell.

However, one thing that was notably missing from the fourth series was the romance between broker Jason and agent Chrishell, which was confirmed earlier this year, and will presumably appear in season five.

Expect a lot of houses with swimming pool

Mary Fitzgerald revealed on Tuesday that season five will be released in a few months.

"We have season five coming out probably in March," said Mary. "We’re done filming, we have a couple of pickups when we get back and a couple of interviews still to do but for the most part season five is done filming."

Teasing the upcoming series, Mary said: "It will be very, very good. So any questions, any sort of like, ’What’s going to happen?’ it’s going to be big. Season four, I think was very, a lot was going on and just shocking and great and dramatic and season five is going to be the same."

Selling Tampa is released on Netflix on 15 December

