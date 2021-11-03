Where to watch Sex and the City's new series in the UK The show will be out in December

Sex and the City's new series And Just Like That has finally found a home in the UK – and we're so excited to watch it! The new series, which is set to star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte respectively, will air in December on Sky Comedy and NOW – so be ready to hit record on your Sky box!

The official synopsis for the new show reads: "And Just Like That... follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker behind the scenes on new Sex and the City revival series

Sarah has recently opened up about what to expect from the show to Vanity Fair, explaining that COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series, titled And Just Like That…, will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear".

She continued: "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?"

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones throughout the show's six seasons and two movies, will not be reprising her role in the new show. Sarah denied rumours that the series would recast or replace Samantha, telling TMZ: "We're not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as the fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters we are super excited about."

