This Morning viewers bewildered as show makes major change for very special reason

This Morning viewers were surprised when the hit breakfast show made a huge change on Tuesday for a very special reason! While the show usually opens with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (or Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond) saying a hello and good morning to viewers, this episode was certainly different!

Rather than the usual greeting, the show opened with a beautiful medley of West Side Story with a set made especially for the occasion. The amazing singer performed classics from the musical, including Tonight and I Feel Pretty, and the presenters were full of praise for the performance.

Holly said: "I could feel it! Well done, well done! That's what music is meant to do right, amazing." Phillip added: "The reason we asked Carly to sing for us today is because the remake of the 1960 musical is being released in the UK, you must be thrilled by this!" Speaking about the musical, singer Carly added: "West Side Story was one of my greatest inspiration as a child and a testament that great music never dies!"

Rachel Zegler stars as Maria in the new film

The new musical film, directed by Steven Spielberg, has already been met with widespread praise for critics and viewers alike, with one writing: "#WestSideStory is INCREDIBLE. Spielberg delivers an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE. Every department fires on all cylinders, & Rachel Zegler steals the show with THE star-making debut performance of the year. LOVED IT!"

Another person added: "#WestSideStory is a blast, even better than the 1961 film. Steven Spielberg has done something really special with his adaptation of the beloved musical. As for me, Rachel Zegler has earned herself a huge fan, delivering a fantastic film debut as Maria."

