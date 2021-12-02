This Morning stars Holly and Phil discuss health concerns ahead of Christmas Have you been concerned about the Omicron variant?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have opened up about breaking news that could "save Christmas" while chatting on This Morning. The pair spoke about the new COVID variant, and discussed the news that Israel's health minister confirmed that three doses of vaccine are proving effective against the variant.

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparkles in Christmas dress of dreams – here's why it looks so familiar

In the opening of Thursday's episode, Holly said: "Could this be the news we've been waiting for, the news that could save Christmas?" Phillip added: "Yesterday the Israeli health minister confirmed that three doses of the COVID vaccine proves effective against Omricon."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield sparks concern with fans during This Morning

The show's medical expert, Dr Nighat, said: "Hug your nearest and dearest, keep your rooms ventilated, but don't cancel Christmas… Unfortunately, we know that the unvaccinated are the ones who are in hospital. The biggest thing we've been dogged by is the hesitancy."

Do you think there will be restrictions this Christmas?

Phillip added: "Just to clarify, the Israeli health minister said that three doses are COVID vaccine are effective against the variant and early research has shown this to be true, the situation is under control and there's no need for panic." Dr Nighat agreed, saying: "We're pretty smart and we know exactly what's going on. So the Great British public, wash your hands, wear your mask… it's all those measures to keep in place."

READ: Sarah Ferguson's royal home gets magical winter makeover - but all is not what it seems

SEE: Inside Holly Willoughby's huge £3m house

Phillip has recently acknowledged his own health struggle after viewers noticed that he sounded croaky on the show. Holly joked: "Don't panic, we haven't changed his voice to protect his identity, what's going on?" Phil explained: "I have been tested, I feel amazingly good but I have a touch of laryngitis."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.