Holly Willoughy stuns viewers with candid pregnancy confession

Holly Willoughby opened up about giving birth to her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, in a very candid confession on Monday's episode of This Morning.

While chatting to a mum-to-be who was set to welcome her first child over Christmas, Holly said: "That's so exciting. Can I just say, really enjoy it! I know when it's your first you're always quite nervous about what it's going to be like and if it's all going to be okay, but I loved all three of my labours."

WATCH: Holly makes candid confession about giving birth

The TV personality continued: "They were all completely different and not all were straightforward. But I really enjoyed it, it's a very magical, special thing and I'm very jealous of anyone about to go into labour because it's the best experience ever." Reassurance indeed!

Holly opened up about giving birth during Monday's episode

Holly has always been open about her motherhood journey, and previously chatted to HELLO! about how it is her "most favourite job of all". She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

She continued: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that."

