Phillip Schofield pays emotional tribute to departing This Morning co-star We'll be sad to see her go!

Phillip Schofield shared some sad news on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday as he revealed that one of his This Morning co-stars was leaving the show for pastures new.

SEE: Phillip Schofield reveals quirky additions to £2m home - but there's something missing

Taking to the social media platform, the presenter revealed that Nana, one of the show's makeup artists was leaving the programme and he posted a beautiful tribute to her. Alongside a photo of him, Nana and co-host Holly Willoughby, the 59-year-old wrote: "After 15 years on the show making the chefs look good, lovely Nana is leaving to be a teacher, we'll all really miss her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby share moving moment

He ended the post with a face surrounded by hearts emoji.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's Sex and the City moment everyone missed

MORE: Holly Willoughby thrills This Morning fans as she shimmies in sequin Zara skirt

The crew made sure to see her off in style, as the makeup artist had been gifted some gorgeous flowers and an oversized Christmas decoration for her to take away.

Holly added onto Phillip's post: "Thank you for everything Nana… we will miss you!!!" and added a heart emoji to finish her caption off.

Phillip wished his former co-star well

The dad-of-two has recently been feeling under the weather as he battles a bout of laryngitis, and he could be heard with a croaky voice as he presented Monday's edition of the show.

He told viewers at the top of the programme that he was struggling with his voice but feeling "okay", as Holly then joked: "Don't panic, we haven't changed his voice to protect his identity."

The star then said: "I have been fully tested, I feel amazingly good, but I have a touch of laryngitis." Holly responded: "So you're just going to sound kind of sexy, I guess!"

Phillip and Holly are a dream team

Meanwhile, despite Phillip assuring viewers he felt fine, many took to social media to share their concerns. One person tweeted: "Does Phil need a fisherman's friend?! Sounding a bit husky @thismorning #ThisMorning."

A second fan of the show wrote: "Phil sounds a bit croaky!! #thismorning," as a third said: "Has Phil got a cold? #thismorning." A fourth added: "Phil's clearly got a cold, he should be home!"

MORE: Dermot O'Leary congratulated for coming out in awkward This Morning moment

MORE: Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe share rare PDA on night out

Another viewer, however, saw the funny side, writing: "Phil still working even with a sore throat. He obviously didn't want to miss out on the studio's Christmas decorations reveal. #ThisMorning."

Phillip's health update comes soon after he shared the exciting news that he had received his COVID-19 booster jab recently.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.