Strictly Come Dancing fans are making the same comment ahead of this weekend's semi-finals after learning the routines that each couple will be performing.

The official Instagram account for the BBC ballroom show shared the songs and dances for this week, and it seems followers are looking forward to seeing AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington's rumba in particular, which they will be performing to the song Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee.

One person said excitedly: "Have you guys seen the song choice for KJ'S Rumba!!!? I'm not ready for this moment #GiveThem40Now #TeamKJ @ajodudu and @kaiwidd."

Another wrote: "AJ and Kai FINALLY doing a rumba!" as a third added: "WE'RE HAVING AN AJ AND KAI RUMBA ARGHHH."

A fourth was equally thrilled by the prospect of seeing AJ and Kai perform the romantic Latin dance. "AJ AND KAI OH MY GOODNESS ME," they said, as a fifth wrote: "Yeesssss AJ and KAI!!! Bring on a passionate Rumba and a Quickstep!!!! These dances will be on fire!!!"

AJ and Kai are hoping to wow the judges this weekend

The pair, who have been often praised by the judges and viewers alike for their chemistry on the dancefloor, are hoping to find themselves higher up the leaderboard this weekend following their salsa suffering a lift "disaster" and ending up in the bottom two.

While Kai said he took total blame for the mishap at the end of the dance, AJ was left in tears when it came to the backstage debrief with Claudia Winkleman. "Do you know what, I'm so gutted because we've worked so hard this week," she said before she broke down.

Trying to regain her composure, she continued: "I don't want to get emotional but we have just worked so hard this week and everyone at home, I just hope you don't feel like I've let you down. I'm sorry." We know they can bounce back!

