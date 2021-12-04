Exclusive: John Whaite reveals big future plans with Johannes after Strictly The Great British Bake Off star spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview

Our love for John Whaite and Johannes Radebe's Strictly partnership grows stronger and stronger each week and their heartwarming friendship is proving to be one of our highlights from this year's series.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, John revealed that he has made a friend for life in his dancing partner and is looking forward to celebrating their Strictly journey with a big night out once the show is over.

"We're gonna have a good night out when we’re allowed, if COVID permits," said John. "We've got a friendship for life there and I think if you can spend ten hours a day with somebody, five, six days a week, and never fall out, that's something special. And that's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

The professional baker is also looking forward to getting back to a normal routine, following weeks of demanding rehearsals. He said: "I'm looking forward to plunking my feet firmly back on the ground. Strictly has been a wonderful glittery process and I've enjoyed every minute of it, but I'm looking forward to getting back to a routine."

While chatting to HELLO!, John also revealed that while he isn't looking too far ahead into the future, he has some exciting opportunities coming up, including on the West End! He said: "I have learned not to plan too much because with planning often comes disappointment, but we are in touch with the West End and there are loads of opportunities."

John and Johannes are going to an enjoy a night out after Strictly

The professional baker will also continue to appear on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, and says he is grateful to Steph McGovern for welcoming him to the show after his cookery school closed due to COVID.

"I'll be working on Steph's Packed Lunch twice a week again, as a chef and presenter because I love Steph McGovern," said John. "I love the show. They've really given me a lot of hope during lockdown when my business wasn't doing so well.

"The cookery school had to close because of COVID, so I owe them an awful lot. I'm very, very loyal to Steph and the gang at Packed Lunch," he added.

