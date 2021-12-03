Jay Blades shares first photo from Strictly Christmas special – and fans are saying the same thing We're looking forward to seeing the Repair Shop star take to the floor!

Jay Blades has shared a first glimpse of his rehearsals for the upcoming Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing – and it seems his fans are so excited! Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the Repair Shop presenter could be seen stood on the dancefloor at Elstree Studios.

The craftsman wrote in the caption: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. Arriving at one goal is the starting point to another. Do you agree? @lubamushtuk @bbcstrictly."

It's safe to say Jay, who's going to partnered with Luba Mushtuk for the festive episode, sparked huge excitement among his followers who are looking forward to watching him show off his ballroom moves. One person said: "Go on son, have it! You'll be great!"

A second fan of Jay's wrote: "You are an inspiration Jay! You simply MUST do this dance wearing your cap, surely?" As a third commented: "Made my year knowing you’re doing this! Good luck."

Jay shared this photo from his Strictly rehearsal

The BBC star, who is also known and adored for his work on Money For Nothing and Jay and Dom's Home Fix, expressed why he decided to sign up to the Christmas special. "It's probably one of the things I love doing the most, which is challenging myself – to do something that I've never done before," he began, adding: "I can do a dad dance but I can't do formal dancing, so let's dive in there and have a go."

Other stars joining Jay for the Christmas special are: First Dates host Fred Siriex, former Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc, newsreader Moira Stuart, singer Anne-Marie, and broadcaster Adrian Chiles.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to watching the quarter finals of the main series of Strictly this weekend. Dan Walker, AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Rhys James are all aiming to wow judges and viewers alike with their routine in the hope of landing a place in the semi-final of the BBC dance competition.

