Everything you need to know about Downton Abbey creator's sumptuous new series

The first trailer for Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes' new HBO/Sky series, The Gilded Age, has finally been released, and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited!

The new series, which is set to hit screens soon, looks like it's going to be an utterly mesmerising watch from start to finish and has a stellar cast too. Want to know more? Check out the new trailer below and keep reading for all the info you need on The Gilded Age…

WATCH: See the trailer for new period drama The Gilded Age

What is The Gilded Age about?

As the name suggests, the nine-part historical drama takes place during the late 19th century, which was a period of immense economic change in America. It saw great conflict between those with familial inheritance and the nouveau riche.

Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson takes on the lead role in the series

As the official synopsis from Sky/ HBO reads: "Against this backdrop of change, the story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook.

"Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?"

Who stars in The Gilded Age?

The show boasts a number of familiar faces to TV viewers, however, taking on the lead role of Marian is newcomer Louisa Jacobson. If she looks at all familiar to you, it's because she's the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep!

Will you be watching the sumptuous new series?

Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon and Mamma Mia star Christine Baranski will play her aunts, while Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, recently seen in HBO's The Plot Against America, star as her fabulously wealthy neighbours.

The stellar ensemble cast also includes American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga and Hamilton star Denée Benton as well as Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin.

When will The Gilded Age be released?

The hotly anticipated series is coming to UK living rooms via Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 25 January 2022. For stateside viewers, the drama will be available to watch a day earlier on 24 January on HBO and HBO Max. It's expected that episodes will air weekly at the same time slot of 9pm. Bring on the new year!

