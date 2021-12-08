Dick and Angel Strawbridge share long-awaited news with fans The pair have a huge fanbase around the globe

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced some long-awaited news about their beloved programme Escape to the Chateau, and fans are going to be thrilled. The couple, who wed in 2015, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that their popular lifestyle show would be airing in Canada on CBS.

Posting on their Instagram Stories, Dick and Angel shared a picture of themselves and wrote in the caption: "Escape to the Chateau season eight available on @CBCGem this month," followed by the sparkling emoji.

The family, who have documented their huge renovations on their French chateau on their Channel 4 programme since series five, have a large fanbase not just at home in the UK, but around the globe, so no doubt fans will be thrilled to hear of the news of the show airing across the pond.

On a recent post shared by the couple, plenty of followers took to the comments to ask when new episodes would air in other countries. One person said: "Really wish I could see it here in Hong Kong," as another wrote: "Wish I could see it in CT, USA!"

Dick and Angel's new series is landing in Canada very soon

Many more international audiences are keen for the new series. "Season 8 is not being shown in California or in the US???? Very disappointing when do you expect it will be shown and on Peacock? Hopefully very soon!!!!" commented a third, as a fourth added: "Cannot wait for the release in Germany."

Chateau de la Motte Husson is based in Pays de la Loire, near Nantes in France. Owners Dick and Angel bought their 45-room chateau – which has 78 windows, 12 acres and one moat – for just £280,000 in 2015.

However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they have been renovating it as part of their TV show ever since.

