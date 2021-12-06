Fans concerned as Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal 'major' problem in latest episode The couple shared their update on Escape to the Chateau

Escape to the Chateau returned on Sunday evening with another eye-opening episode showing Dick and Angel Strawbridge taking the next steps on their incredible renovations on their French chateau.

But ahead of the episode, the husband and wife shared some details about a "major" problem they discovered recently. Posting a photo of Dick, 62, hard at work in their workshop, the pair informed their followers the issue they came across.

"The Chateau is a hive of activity. With the major job of re-slating all of the 150-year-old roof now well underway and the scaffolding in position, Angel has a moment of realisation," the caption began.

"It's not just the roof that is filled with holes and in major need of renovation but the Chateau walls too – but how do you go about rendering an entire chateau, let alone matching the existing colour? Soon Dick and Angel are not only up to their eyes in slates but immersed in colour boards and computer mock-ups."

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and share their thoughts on the update. One person said: "Oh my goodness that is a big job to undertake. I love your new work shop you did a great job."

Dick Strawbridge shared the update with his followers

Another wrote: "This must be costing a bomb. It scares me thinking about the enormity of these projects. You are both doing so well, I wonder if it will ever be finished or it will always be a project."

A third added: "It made total sense to me to kill two birds. Scaffolding is so expensive to put up so do other repairs at the same time. Angel was so right, come on Dick catch up!"

It's no secret that Dick and Angel consistently impress their viewers and social media following with their envy-inducing lifestyle, and now fans can pick up their best tips and tricks by going to see them on their UK tour next year.

The parents-of-two recently shared the details of their upcoming string of shows for 2022 on their Instagram: "Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy are travelling the UK to share all things Chateau, and the story of how and why they dared to do it! With plenty of fun, laughter and surprises along the way."

