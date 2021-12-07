Angel Strawbridge left feeling 'tearful' after tense moment with husband Dick The Escape to the Chateau stars have been working on big projects in their Channel 4 show

Angel Strawbridge was left feeling "tearful" after a tense conversation with her husband Dick about the big renovations the couple continue to undertake on their French chateau.

MORE: Fans concerned as Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal 'major' problem in latest episode

The mum-of-two, who wed Dick in 2015, was chatting to her other half during a recent episode of Escape to the Chateau when she pitched the idea of re-rendering the entire building due to the brick being in need of repairing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel make incredible discovery while working on roof

Clearly shocked by the idea, Dick then questioned whether his wife was "taking the mickey", noting how large the job would be. Angel tried her best to convince her husband: "I think there's such an investment in the scaffolding and at some point in our lifetime, we're going to want to render the house," before going on to explain the sides of the chateau were in a "dire state".

After picking up on Dick's shocked reaction, Angel then continued: "Are you honestly happy? You can stand back with our beautiful new roof and be happy with the outside not being kind of rendered?"

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's fans left 'shaking their heads' after latest episode

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge share very rare photos of extended family

The couple have been working on their roof in recent times

The couple then moved on to discuss how stressful the job would be, which then prompted Angel to feel emotional at the sheer scale of the renovations. "I feel tearful even thinking about getting it wrong."

Dick and Angel are often very open about the challenges they face while undertaking large-scale jobs on their home. The pair shared more detail about the wall problems on social media over the weekend, admitting to their large fan base it had become a "major" issue.

Dick and Angel also updated their followers on social media

"The Chateau is a hive of activity. With the major job of re-slating all of the 150-year-old roof now well underway and the scaffolding in position, Angel has a moment of realisation," the caption on Instagram began.

"It's not just the roof that is filled with holes and in major need of renovation but the Chateau walls too – but how do you go about rendering an entire chateau, let alone matching the existing colour? Soon Dick and Angel are not only up to their eyes in slates but immersed in colour boards and computer mock-ups."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.